Love Island 2023 viewers already have a favorite “power couple”

After one episode, Love Island viewers are already backing Ron and Lana as the season’s power couple.

The new season of Love Island has just barely begun, but viewers are already beginning to form impressions and opinions of the contestants.

While some are already in hot water for their exploits before the doors to the villa even opened, others are seeing massive fan support.

Although it’s early, these budding couples should be hopeful that they could carry that support all the way to a victory.

First Love Island power couple already crowned

According to The Daily Mail, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins have already emerged as the early betting favorites to win the show.

The two captured fan interest when Lana picked Ron to couple with initially, but their shared love of the Harry Potter novels has really endeared them to the Love Island viewers.

Ron is also notable for being the first partially-sighted contestant in Love Island history, after being blinded in one eye during a football accident as a child.

Already, Twitter has been flooded with fans showing their support for the new couple.

It might seem premature to already be penciling in these two as a for-sure couple once Love Island ends, but they’ve drawn comparisons to several other notable couples who lasted outside the show.

For now, fans have their hopes set on the make-up artist and car salesman to go the distance. Or, at least, they should be able to last until Casa Amor.