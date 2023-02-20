Love Island fans get ‘Yes Kai’ trending after challenging Olivia over apology!

Love Island viewers have shown a lot of love towards Kai Fagan after arguing with ex Olivia Hawkins.

Following the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, Olivia, 27 and Kai, 24, returned to the main villa with new partners. Olivia was left demanding an apology from the PE teacher after a public fall out during re-coupling.

Casa Amor is Love Island‘s test which sees the original islanders split up for a few days as the boys are introduced to six new girls and the girls meet six new boys.

During this time, they get to know their new islanders and at the end of the test, they get to decide if they want to couple up with a new bombshell or stick with their original partner, but they won’t know if their partner has chosen to do the same until everyone is back in the main villa.

Article continues after ad

Love Island fans back Kai after argument with Olivia

On Monday night’s episode, Olivia asked for another apology from Kai for calling her “fake” during their fall out but Kai refused.

Olivia said: “I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings…Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

“I feel like you’re happy with Max, I’m happy with Sanam,” Kai responded.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“But that’s not the point I’m getting at,” Olivia elaborated. “You’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake. That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say. I do expect an apology for those comments.”

Article continues after ad

Kai responded, saying “I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time.”

Love Island viewers have taken Kai’s side on the situation with ‘Yes Kai’ also trending on Twitter.

Fans have also gone on to call Olivia a ‘hypocrite’ for expecting an apology from Kai when she also coupled up with a new partner.

Kai is now coupled up with Sanam Harrinanan and Olivia is currently coupled up with Maxwell Samuda. In tonight’s episode, Kai and Sanam finally have their first romantic date.