Logan Paul spotted at Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal game

American YouTube star Logan Paul has been spotted at the Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsenal’s match against Fulham.

Back in July, Arsenal announced KSI’s and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration teamed up with the legendary Premier League football club to become the official drink partner.

With Arsenal being KSI‘s boyhood club, it’s fair to say he was ecstatic with the announcement, and the excitement was also shared with Logan Paul.

Now, the popular American entertainer was spotted at the Emirates Stadium with AFTV, where he joined the pre-match show as a special guest before the game.

While in London for his business partner KSI’s two fights in one night, Logan Paul headed to Emirates before their clash with Fulham.

Logan shared a few moments on Twitter from his VIP experience at the stadium — one of which being him singing chants alongside the Arsenal fans.

Logan Paul also showed off his pitch-side view, which revealed a nice Prime Hydration logo on the sidelines. “Yeah this is insane,” he wrote on Twitter.

Not all Arsenal fans were pleased to see the YouTube star at the stadium ahead of kick-off. “Meh. Get him to p off,” one said.

“How about we bring guests that actually know about football,” another wrote.

However, other Gooners were more than happy to welcome the American and took the opportunity to get a picture with him before he headed off to watch KSI fight at the O2 Arena.