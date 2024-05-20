Erling Haaland roasts KSI after Man City deny Arsenal Premier League title

Man City star Erling Haaland has sent a tongue-in-cheek message to die-hard Arsenal fan, KSI, after the Gunners missed out on winning the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

The Premier League title race went to the wire, as Arsenal needed to beat Everton and hope that West Ham could win or draw against Man City to bring the top-flight trophy back to north London.

Mikel Arteta’s side did their job as they beat the Toffees 2-1, but their efforts were in vain as Pep Guardiola’s men secured all three points over the Hammers to finish two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table.

Despite the 2023/24 season going down as a brilliant campaign from Arsenal, there were many fans left with a feeling of disappointment.

KSI, well-known for his love of Arteta’s squad and a frequent spectator at the Emirates Stadium, had salt rubbed in the wounds by Man City striker Haaland after winning the league.

In a video posted to social media, the Norwegian goal-machine drank from a bottle of Prime – KSI’s sports drink brand – as he delivered a message to the influencer after the full-time whistle.

“KSI, it didn’t go [Arsenal’s way] this year either,” he began after the Gunners finished behind City for the second successive season.

“But it’s not only negative news, there’s a big positive as well,” he continued as he held up a bottle of Prime to the camera.

“So, I’m popping this one. Cheers, enjoy this bottle, it’s an amazing drink. Cheers mate, have a nice evening,” he concluded as he took a drink to end the video with a cheeky grin on his face.

Haaland has been instrumental in helping City win their the Premier League for the last two seasons following his arrival from German side, Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has won the Golden Boot in both league campaigns he has taken part in for the Blues, scoring 36 and 27 goals in the 22/23 and 23/24 seasons respectively.

Arsenal, meanwhile, finished the season with the most goals scored (91) in their Premier League history, fewest goals conceded out of any team in the league, and a club-record 28 games won, amassing 89 points, but it was still not enough to overcome City’s haul of 91 points.