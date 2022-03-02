Logan Paul reveals to Oliver Tree which NELK Boy he wants to fight

During an episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul revealed to music artist Oliver Tree that he would be interested in fighting Kyle Forgeard from the NELK Boys.

Since creating Impaulsive in 2018, Logan Paul, alongside co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko, have amassed over 3.7 million subscribers and nearly 500 million views on the channel.

They’ve had a variety of guests on the podcast in the past, including The Island Boys, KSI, and even pro-football star Antonio Brown.

On March 1, 2022, the Impaulsive crew welcomed “Life goes on” artist Oliver Tree onto the show. During the episode, Oliver asked Logan who he would like to fight in the future, to which he answered — Kyle from Nelk.

Advertisement

Logan Paul reveals which NELK Boy he wants to fight

While talking about what invention Oliver Tree would like to have taken credit for, the musician mentioned that he would like to invent the internet, with the mention of making his own podcast.

Seconds later, Logan mentioned how the audience retention is getting low for the podcast — which prompted Oliver to mention that he noticed Logan’s energy was down after they mentioned the NELK boys.

Logan said: “Bro, I saw Kyle [Forgeard] last night, and I was about to f**king punch him in the face. Just knock him in the face.”

Co-host Mike added: “All we had was this wonderful podcast, and they had to go make a rival podcast.”

Advertisement

Oliver then asked Logan who he would fight if he could “fight anyone.” Logan replied: “Kyle from the NELK boys, I would f**k him up.”

Kyle Forgeard and Bob Menery created the Full Send Podcast in 2021, and have amassed over a million subscribers. Since the creation of the podcast, they’ve had celebrity guests like Jamie Foxx, Gary Vaynerchuck, Dana White, and Mike Tyson.

At the time of writing, Kyle has not responded to Logan’s comment — but if he does, we’ll be sure to update this article.