Antonio Brown reveals Kanye West song collab on Impaulsive

Antonio Brown appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast and revealed that he is working with Kanye West on an upcoming new song.

On episode 311 of IMPAULSIVE, Logan and Mike sat down with NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown for an information-packed interview.

Throughout the video, the three covered tons of trending topics, and the star wideout revealed an unexpected new collaboration he has coming up with none other than Kanye West.

Antonio Brown is making a song with Kanye West

The former Super Bowl champ, Antonio Brown, has been all over the news after running off of the field in style and leaving the Buccaneers organization back in January.

Advertisement

Since then, he’s been seen with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Madonna, and Kanye West in Los Angeles. And now, we may have more of an idea what he’s been up to since leaving football.

Read More: Jake Paul invests in UFC as Dana White feud over fighter pay ramps up

AB revealed that he has been working on a song in collaboration with Kanye West while he was in Los Angeles, saying, “We got one brewing, got one coming soon.”

When co-host Mike Majlak asked him to confirm this, Brown reaffirmed that it’s actually happening. However, the group quickly moved on to another topic afterwards, so little else is known about thus far.

Advertisement

[Clip begins at 6:59 for mobile users]

Throughout the interview, the group talked about a litany of other things from boxing to training Jake Paul for the NFL – but perhaps nothing was a bigger bombshell than a potential song with Kanye West, someone AB sympathizes with.

Brown defended Kanye, who has been another target of the larger media throughout the past several months. “He does a good job of handling [the media] and being able to focus on the goal,” Brown said.

Both figures are controversial in their own right, but there’s no doubting their star power, especially when combining forces.

Advertisement

Whatever you may think of the star wideout, this episode is packed with interesting moments and some hilarious tidbits and is definitely not one to miss.