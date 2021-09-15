Anthony Mackie to star in Twisted Metal live-action series

Anthony Mackie has signed onto the Twisted Metal live-action series to play protagonist John Doe, as well as be an executive producer on the project.

Twisted Metal, the dark car-combat title which caught fire in the early days of PlayStation, is back in full force.

On September 10, news broke that a new Twisted Metal game is in development for PS5, as well as a live-action TV series from Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. Now, they have their big Hollywood name attached to the film in Anthony Mackie.

Captain America joins Twisted Metal

Anthony Mackie will bring the role of John Doe to the big screen. The live-action adaptation is the second to come from PlayStation Productions, along with The Last of Us HBO show. So far, Mackie is the only actor attached to the project so far, but could lead to other big names to come along.

Mackie most recently appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and signed on to star in the next Captain America movie.

Twisted Metal has been out of the spotlight for quite some time. The last main game in the series was released way back in 2012, simply titled Twisted Metal. Sony’s announcement of both a PS5 title, as well as a live-action show, is a clear indication the company is dedicated to reviving the franchise.