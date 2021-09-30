Logan Paul reveals the hilarious way he slid into Anya Taylor-Joy’s Instagram DMs

YouTuber Logan Paul admitted his huge crush on Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy in a hilarious segment of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, revealing the bold DM he sent to her on Instagram.

Anya Taylor-Joy was recently cast as the voice of Princess Peach in the upcoming Super Mario movie, as announced by Nintendo just last week — but Logan Paul’s had a crush on the Argentinian actress for quite some time.

In fact, it seems that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has made no bones about his adoration for Joy ever since she first appeared as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Queen’s Gambit series last year.

Paul let loose about his affections during a September 23 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, which he regaled to none other than Game of Thrones’ Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson.

Logan Paul slides into Anya Taylor-Joy’s Instagram DMs

In true Maverick fashion, Paul claimed that he slid directly into Taylor-Joy’s Instagram DMs upon watching the Queen’s Gambit, claiming he found the show “fantastic.”

“Like a basic a** little b***h, I went right to her Instagram and shot her a DM,” he nervously told a hulking Bjornsson sitting right next to him.

“Awesome,” Hafthor replied. “Good for you!”

“Not awesome,” Paul interjected. “She hasn’t read it. Do you wanna know what I said? It was right when Queen’s Gambit came out, and I said, ‘Okay, but are you good at checkers?’ And she never responded.”

That wasn’t the end of Paul’s efforts to woo the actress, though, much to Bjronsson’s second-hand embarrassment over the YouTuber’s tale of unrequited love.

“And then like, five months later, I sent her another — I’m in too deep, bro,” Logan continued. “I sent her another one, and I said, ‘Hey, just following up on the above.’ Just following up on the above, with a little carrot.”

Unfortunately for Paul, it looks like his attempts at getting Taylor-Joy’s attention are going unnoticed — but maybe that’s for the best, as she’s currently romantically involved with singer and musician Malcolm McRae.