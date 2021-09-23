Chris Pratt and Charlie Day headline star-studded cast for new Mario movie

Perhaps the biggest announcement from the September 2021 Nintendo Direct is the upcoming Mario movie, featuring Chirs Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and even more big names playing your favorite Mushroom Kingdom heroes.

If ever there was a time for a Mario movie crossover, it is right now.

With Sonic the Hedgehog recently hitting theatres to great acclaim and Detective Pikachu also bosting a successful release, people are becoming more and more receptive to gaming-inspired movies as nostalgia sets in.

Now, with one of the most impressive casts in recent memory, fans are getting the Mario movie that they could have only dreamed of. Here’s what we know so far.

Mario movie cast

Paired with the movie studio Illumination, Nintendo looks to bring Mario to the big screen in this upcoming animated film. Here’s who they’ve chosen to voice the cast:

Mario – Chris Pratt

Peach – Anya Taylor-Joy

Luigi – Charlie Day

Bowser – Jack Black

Toad – Keegan-Michael Key

Donkey Kong – Seth Rogan

Kamek – Kevin Michael Richardson

Cranky Kong – Fred Armisen

Spike – Sebastian Maniscalco

Charles Martinet will also appear in some surprise cameos

This is a cast full of recognizable names, to be sure, and it will be fascinating to see how each actor and actress captures the heart of their character on the big screen.

Mario movie release date

According to the announcement, fans won’t have to wait long to see this all come to life. December 21, 2022 is when this flick is expected to hit theaters in North America, while other regions should expect the movie to debut roughly sometime in the holiday season of 2022.

Fans eager for the premiere can read more about its details in the release shared by Nintendo, which outlines the cast, release, and shares some quotes from those involved in production.