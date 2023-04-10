Logan Paul renews WWE contract after impressive rookie year

Logan Paul has confirmed that he has renewed his contract with the WWE after an impressive rookie year saw him take the world of professional wrestling by storm.

After getting involved with boxing and teasing that he’d return to his amateur wrestling roots with Mixed Martial Arts, Logan naturally made the move into the world of professional wrestling.

The imPaulsive podcast host was flung right to the top, joining the ranks of the WWE. After an initial one-off appearance at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, he got involved on a semi-regular basis, making his actual in-ring debut a year later.

He’s had multiple show-stealing matches, been involved in the world title hunt, and even got hundreds of votes for industry Rookie of the Year awards.

Logan Paul renews WWE contract

Though, he teased that things might be coming to an end when he claimed that his initial “multi-year” deal with the WWE was due for renewal after WrestleMania 39.

He further hinted at things ending with the WWE after he lost on night one of WrestleMania to Seth Rollins.

However, Logan has since confirmed that his deal with the WWE has been renewed, simply tweeting the words “contract renewed” alongside a photo of him with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque – otherwise known as Triple H.

Unlike his previous contract, where he noted it was for multiple years and named his targets for inside the squared circle, Logan hasn’t yet said anything else.

With the WWE getting ready for its annual post-WrestleMania run to SummerSlam, Logan is sure to be involved with some high-profile matches. And, who knows, he might finally get his hands on some championship gold.