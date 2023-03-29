Logan Paul reveals “multi-year” WWE deal actually ends sooner than expected

Logan Paul has revealed during a recent episode of Impaulsive that his “multi-year” WWE deal actually ends after Wrestlemania 39, much sooner than expected.

Since his debut in the WWE in early 2022, Logan Paul has gained mass popularity as a professional wrestler.

So much, in fact, that he signed a deal with the WWE in June 2022 which sources claimed was set to keep the YouTuber-turned-wrestler in the industry for multiple years.

On the March 28 episode of Impaulsive, however, Logan revealed that his contract actually ends sooner than fans were expecting.

Logan Paul’s WWE contract is ending soon

During the podcast episode, Logan was chatting with undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia when the latter brought up his wrestling career.

“You look like you’re the most in your element I’ve ever seen,” said Garcia.

Logan replied: “I wanna lean into it. My contract ends this Wrestlemania. My rookie year is about to be up.”

(Topic starts at 27:33 in video)

Logan’s time in the WWE so far has been nothing short of stunning according to fans, with many flooding Twitter with their thoughts every time the YouTuber makes his way into the ring.

During the latest Royal Rumble, Logan stole the show with a jaw-dropping collision with his opponent in mid-air.

Logan didn’t make it clear during the podcast whether or not he’s already in talks about signing for next year, so we’ll have to wait to see where his WWE career goes in the future.

Being that he claims to have “only scratched the surface,” though, it’s clear that Logan wants to continue entertaining fans.