Logan Paul & KSI’s PRIME Hydration hits major milestone and lands huge Target deal

Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME Hydration has landed a major deal with Target. The US retailer signed on with the YouTubers after their sports drink reached a major financial milestone.

Despite only launching in January 2022, Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME Hydration has already become a major success. Within hours, their product sold out and was even picked up by the popular American chain Walmart.

In a March update, the YouTube duo revealed that their collaboration had crossed another huge milestone. After selling millions of bottles, the sports drink will now be stocked in over 2,000 Target stores across the US.

Logan Paul & KSI’s PRIME Hydration reaches major financial milestone

The content creators updated their fans on Twitter where they announced that their sports drink had sold millions of units since hitting stores in January.

The March 28 message also revealed that PRIME Hydration was making a major expansion into Target following the products soring sales. “10 million bottles sold, but it’s time to level up. Prime is making its way to all 2,000+ Target locations now,” the tweet read.

Logan Paul and KSI included a photo with the tweet, where the duo held their drink and posed in front of one of the retailer’s US locations. Paul also responded to the major milestone and tweeted out “TARGET ACQUIRED.”

The 26-year-old followed up his post by liking 100 Thieves owner Jack “CouRage” Dunlop’s tweet which congratulated him on their sales. Interestingly, Paul teased when the beverage would be launching in the U.K. after a fan asked him if British retailer Tesco was next. In response, the YouTuber wrote “MAYbe” which appeared to tease a May release.

MAYbe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 28, 2022

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber duo has teased PRIME Hydration having a May release date in the U.K. In March, KSI asked when the drink was releasing and similarly, Paul wrote “it MAY come sooner than you think…”

Regardless of when it eventually drops, it’s likely the new sports drink will fly off shelves if the insane sales in the US are anything to go off of.