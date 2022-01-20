Logan Paul & KSI go undercover at Walmart to sell their new Prime Hydration drink

YouTube stars Logan Paul & KSI took to Walmart in undercover disguises to help sell their new sports beverage, ‘Prime Hydration’ – and the results were nothing short of hilarious.

Logan Paul and KSI were once the internet’s greatest rivals.

The two YouTubers eventually took their beef to the boxing ring, spawning the “influencer boxing” phenomenon.

Ultimately, they ended up quashing their feud after years of verbal spats and two separate boxing matches in two different countries.

KSI & Logan Paul go undercover at Walmart

Two years later, the social media stars have officially made up in a surprising way – by collaborating together on a brand-new hydration beverage.

The duo released their product on January 4 to much excitement, with fans eager to get their hands on the unexpected collaboration.

Advertisement

Prime Hydration is now available to purchase in 4,500 Walmart locations across the United States. Logan Paul & KSI donned some undercover disguises to help peddle their wares to the masses, leading to some hilarious interactions in an unassuming Walmart store.

The bombastic duo had an over-the-top sales pitch that included enthusiastically yelling at customers, flirting with potential buyers, and even challenging a Walmart employee to a push-up challenge.

Possibly one of the funniest moments to come out of their undercover experiment happened when KSI ran up to an unassuming woman, shouting, “DO YOU WANT TO HYDRATE?”

Eventually, they set up a table with free samples, and gathered a sizable crowd outside to celebrate their latest collaborative effort.

Advertisement

Prime Hydration isn’t just available to buy at Walmart; according to the YouTubers, their bev can also be found at Ralph’s, Target, Kroger, CVS, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

Although their salesmen skills leave something to be desired, it’s clear these guys are having fun with their newfound friendship, leaving the internet going, ‘Aww.’