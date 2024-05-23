Logan Paul hits Ryan Garcia with Prime defamation lawsuit as feud intensifies

Logan Paul and Ryan Garcia have had bad blood for a while, but Prime Hydration’s recent lawsuit against Garcia takes this beef to another level.

Prime Hydration, a sports drink company co-owned by Paul, revealed on May 23, 2024, that it is suing Garcia for “spreading lies” about the drink and Paul himself.

The lawsuit claims that Garcia was on good terms with Prime “at one time,” but he’s since taken several shots at the brand publicly, sullying their once amicable relationship.

Prime’s suit brought up Garcia’s unpredictable attitude, claiming that the Victorville native “has a history” of attacking high-profile individuals and brands to stir up controversy.

In the past, Garcia has made disparaging remarks about the drink, telling his one million followers on X not to consume the beverage due to a myriad of supposed health risks.

After defeating Devin Haney in the ring on April 20, Garcia wasted little time taking another shot at Prime – this time, blaming Haney’s decision to sign with the company as the reason why he lost.

“This is why you don’t drink Prime, but respect to Haney for getting up every time,” Garcia said on X only hours after sealing the upset victory. However, Paul got the last laugh.

On the back of that shocking win, the boxing commission announced that Garcia failed a PED test the day before and the day of his fight with Haney.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association confirmed the positive drug test after comparing the A-sample to the B-sample, which showed a banned substance, Ostarine, in both of the samples.

The lawsuit against Garcia comes only days after Paul threatened to sue Doctor Daniel Pompa for spreading “misinformation” about the Prime Hydration beverage, citing a 2023 lawsuit against the company.

Paul fired back with multiple videos, claiming that Prime was “considering suing [Pompa] for the millions of dollars of damage” caused by his video bashing the drink.

Now, the threat has become a reality, but not for Pompa. Instead, Garcia, already facing a lengthy suspension from boxing, has another potential problem brewing.

And seemingly, the 25-1 boxer is only making matters worse by continuing to troll Paul on social media.

Even after news of the lawsuit broke, Paul told fans that Garcia has been producing “fake” text messages pretending to be from him in an attempt to make the YouTuber look bad.

He shared a screenshot of the messages on Instagram, in which Garcia, acting as Paul, made a crude joke about the death of children.

The social media star turned WWE champion immediately fired back, claiming he doesn’t even have Garcia’s phone number, so the conversation is clearly fake.

“This is why we are suing you for defamation. You are so stupid,” Paul quipped on his Instagram story.

Later, he went live on the platform, calling Garcia a “pathetic weasel” for resorting to fabricating messages in response to the Prime lawsuit.