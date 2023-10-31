Logan Paul “guarantees” Jake Paul will fight Canelo in “insane” fight plan

YouTube star Logan Paul says he “guarantees” little bro Jake Paul will end up fighting Canelo one day, calling his sibling’s plan for boxing domination “insane.”

Logan Paul is fresh off his fight against Dillon Danis while his little brother, Jake Paul, is gearing up for a December bout against an as-yet unnamed opponent.

This is just one part of his bro’s big plan to take over the boxing world. Jake has been infamously insistent on becoming a major force in combat sports, having signed a deal with the PFL earlier this year on top of his ongoing boxing exploits.

Considering that Jake already has a fair list of famous fighters under his belt (including but not limited to Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz and more), there’s no telling who he’ll call out next… and Logan Paul believes that Mexican boxing champ Canelo Alvarez is coming up next.

Instagram/jakepaul Jake Paul is one of the most prolific influencer-boxers on the net.

Logan Paul “guarantees” Jake will end up fighting Canelo

Logan opened up about his brother’s boxing plans during an October 31 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, saying he “guarantees” that Canelo vs Jake is going to happen sometime in the future.

“Jake is devoting his life to boxing,” he told special guest KSI. “He’s talking about becoming a world champion like, three years from now.”

KSI joked that Jake might want to take on Canelo — something that Logan didn’t think was too far off the mark.

“That’s his plan, dude!” he said to a laughing KSI. “It sounds insane, and then one day, I guarantee, Jake will be fighting Canelo, and we’re all gonna be like —” he then sat back in his chair, eyes wide open as though he were shocked.

Co-host Mike Majlak didn’t believe Jake will challenge Canelo for a title match, but thinks their potential bout would be more of an exhibition, similar to Logan’s fight with Floyd Mayweather.

(Topic begins at 42:17)

Jake Paul has been vying for a fight with Canelo for years now, most recently challenging the boxer after his win against Jermell Charlo earlier this month.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see who Jake chooses as an opponent as the days tick down until his next fight in just two months’ time.