Jake Paul challenges boxing champion Canelo after Charlo win

YouTube star turned-boxer Jake Paul has sent a warning message to super-middleweight champion boxer Canelo Álvarez after defending his title against Jermell Charlo.

There has been a meteoric rise when it comes to influencers stepping into the boxing ring ever since KSI and Logan Paul went blow for blow in 2018.

With there being a clear interest from fans, we’ve seen sports streaming platform DAZN step in, and sign KSI’s Misfits Boxing to a five-year deal to host cards featuring the biggest internet stars.

On the other end, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions have taken a different approach, putting the spotlight on up-and-coming professional boxers.

Not only that, ‘The Problem Child’ has stepped in the ring with several professional fighters, with him touching gloves with the likes of Tommy Fury, who handed him his first loss earlier this year, before facing Nate Diaz.

Setting his eyes on his next bout, the YouTube star has now sent a warning to boxing world champion Canelo Álvarez.

Jake Paul calls out Canelo after Charlo win

After the 33-year-old boxer took on Jermell Charlo to defend his title on September 30, Jake Paul had a message for the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

Following the bout, Paul was asked for his thoughts on the fight. Clearly unimpressed by Charlo’s performance and power behind his punches, ‘The Problem Child’ told fans to wait for Canelo to feel his power.

“Yeah Charlo is not really giving him anything, not really giving him that power,” said Jake. “Yeah, wait till Canelo gets my power, you know? Just wait, brother.”

Since taking down Diaz in August, the YouTube star has remained tight-lipped on who he’ll be fighting next. While fans anticipate him to finally touch gloves with his arch-nemesis KSI, or face Tommy Fury again in an eventual rematch, we could perhaps see a fight with Canelo down the line.