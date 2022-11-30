Jake Paul says Canelo Alvarez is now taking boxing offer “seriously”

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

Jake Paul has revealed Canelo Alvarez would be a perfect future boxing opponent for him and says the multiple-time world champion is now treating him seriously as a boxer.

Canelo has been making headlines during the Qatar World Cup 2022, after calling out Argentina’s Lionel Messi for handling the Mexico flag in the dressing room after a victory.

He has since apologized for those comments, sweeping one story under the rug, but there may be another storyline just about to start.

Jake Paul appeared on Anthony Pompliano‘s YouTube channel for a podcast, opening up on everything from Andrew Tate to Conor McGregor.

Though, it appears those two don’t even come close when talking about his dream opponent. That man, of course, is Canelo Alvarez.

Jake Paul says Canelo is now taking him seriously

“We’re the two biggest names in the sport and two biggest pay-per-view drawers in the sport,” he told Pompaliano. “Not only is it a massive fight but because of our styles – styles make fights, right – because of how we match up, people will think going into it: ‘Canelo is going to kill Jake.’ But I know that I can win.”

Just in October, the Problem Child said he was ready to take on the star boxer.

“I’m going to give him a hell of a run for his money,” Paul added.

“That would be an iconic fight to make for the generations. It would shut the internet down and I know I could win.”

(Timestamp below at 28:49)

Adamant that he could go toe-to-toe with the 32-year-old, Jake said: “I think he thinks he can whoop my ass and that I’m just a YouTuber kid.

“We’ve talked to his lawyer and he’s getting to a place where he sees how serious I am. At first, everyone thought this was a joke, my mouth was bigger than my actions, and now my actions are matching up to what my words are. Now, people have to take that seriously.”

In the sit-down, the boxer stated that he has been sparring with people close to the Canelo camp, such as previous opponent Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin, and his former sparring partner.

“I think I could get into his head,” he concluded, saying he would win the mental battle.

It appears that while Jake Paul doesn’t have anything signed just yet to face off against Canelo, it’s something very much on his radar – and possibly the Mexican’s, too.