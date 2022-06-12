Logan Paul finally reveals footage of how he broke his hand on Germany trip

YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul has finally revealed how he broke his hand while in Germany, even sharing footage of the moment and details of the warning he received from the bartender.

Logan Paul’s transition from YouTuber to boxer took many in the online community by surprise, even more so when he partnered with long-time boxing rival KSI to found the immensely successful PRIME sports drink company.

He has recently spoken about breaking his hand and, after much fan speculation, has revealed exactly how and when he did it.

In a June 11 Instagram post, the 27-year-old revealed that he broke his hand at a bar in Germany. While there, he set himself the challenge of breaking the record on the in-house arcade boxing machine. Unfortunately, his follow-through resulted in a broken hand.

“Here’s the video of me breaking my hand in Germany,” he said. “The bartender warned me. This was my sixth attempt to try & beat the high score, which was apparently set by the owner of the bar (tbh I think he cheated and took a bat to it). My ego got the best of me and I refused to lose. There was a large cement column RIGHT next to the machine, and I hit it on the follow-through.”

The injury resulted in surgery and Logan now has a screw down the center of his third metacarpal, which was “shattered” in the accident.

He continued: “I had to become left-handed for a while. You want a challenge? Wipe your butt with your non-dominant hand. Nightmare. After 4 months of physical therapy I was finally able to make a fist again and now I’m 100% but WOW what an unnecessary accident. HOWEVER… I’m always thankful when life does its annual check on my ego… the worst part about it? I didn’t beat the record, and this attempt was my lowest score.”

While less than ideal, it does sound like the American will make a full recovery. Plus, he’s turned the photo of his broken hand into an NFT.