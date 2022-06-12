NICKMERCS & TimTheTatMan stun fans with UFC X event announcement

Popular streamers TimTheTatman and NICKMERCS have stunned gaming fans by announcing an upcoming event during UFC X International Fight Week, set to take place on July 1.

Back on June 10, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff left fans scratching their heads when he teased a UFC event involving fellow streamer TimTheTatman.

The two are known to be friends, regularly poking fun at one another on their streams and enjoying games together. However, they have now confirmed a UFC ‘Battle of the Ages’, leaving fans truly stunned.

Good afternoon ☀️ Last stream of the week for your boy! Got something BIG cookin’ up for ya’ll tho!! @UFC, Fatty & Las Vegas… gonna be wild. Never been anything like this before! More deets real soon, see ya in there 🔥🤼‍♂️👀https://t.co/Etk8WeG3Wa#MFAM | #FaZeUp | #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/SH9trMToMR — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 10, 2022

Now, on June 12, both men have confirmed their involvement in UFC X’s International Fight Week, with all signs pointing to an event of some kind occurring between the two. It is chalked in for Friday, July 1, 2022.

Announcing the event via Twitter, NICKMERCS joked that “life’s a trip man”, before saying: “The team & I are beyond excited to work with the UFC & take the MFAM Gauntlet to a whole new level. See y’all in Las Vegas baby!”

Attached was a UFC clip showing an official advertisement with the message: “Live at UFC X during International Fight Week – NICKMERCS takes on TimTheTatman. Go to UFC.com/MFAM for tickets and tune-in information.”

Life’s a trip man 😂 The team & I are beyond excited to work with the @UFC & take the MFAM Gauntlet to a whole new level. See y’all in Las Vegas baby! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lJpq3ogwSU — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 12, 2022

The event will be taking place at Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall in Las Vegas, Nevada but, as of the time of writing, much about it remains unclear. Most notably, it’s not actually clear whether the pair will be fighting, or the event will be about something else, perhaps gaming.

Speaking on Twitter, MFAM employee Albert Petrosyan said: “We know you guys have a lot of questions right now. Don’t blame you. Got a LOT of details coming up real soon, so don’t worry you’ll know everything ASAP. Just trust me when I say this event is gonna be unparalleled and unprecedented. You guys are in for a major treat.”

We know you guys have a lot of questions right now. Don't blame ya 😅 Got a LOT of details coming up real soon, so don't worry you'll know everything asap. Just trust me when I say this event is gonna be unparalleled and unprecedented. You guys are in for a major treat 🔥 — Agent AlbertoliRavioli (@AlbertoRavioli) June 12, 2022

Despite Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok’s recent tendency towards boxing matches as a way of settling online disputes, very few of us foresaw a UFC event between two streaming giants.

As more details become available, we’ll cover everything you need to know.