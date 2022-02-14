Jake Paul challenged to first MMA fight by UFC star Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling out influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul and challenging him to his first-ever MMA fight after the YouTuber voiced intent at switching combat sports.

Jake Paul has taken the fighting world by storm. With an undefeated record of 5-0, including KOs against former mixed martial artists Tyron Woodley and Ben Asken, ‘The Problem Child’ has made quite a name for himself in the boxing scene.

With his rise, Paul has frequently called out UFC President Dana White, demanding that he pay his fighters more. The beef has resulted in plenty of back-and-forths between the two, including a full music video dissing the UFC boss.

Not everyone is on board with Paul’s perceived help, though. UFC star Paddy Pimblett not only took issue with the YouTuber’s antics, but he even voiced doubts about him wanting to fight in MMA.

Paddy Pimblett challenges Jake Paul

During an episode of the Chattin Pony podcast, Pimblett explained why he doesn’t appreciate Jake Paul’s war of words with Dana White.

“He’s going on, he’s trying to act like a martyr, like he’s helping MMA fighters. He’s not, lad. He’s just doing that for his own publicity,” he said. “That’s why the only thing what’s pissing me off about it, people are like, ‘Ah, he’s actually being good for MMA fighters.’ He’s not. He just wants to make a show of Dana White, and that’s the perfect way of doing it.”

Furthermore, ‘Paddy The Baddy’ slammed Paul’s supposed MMA intentions, accusing the influencer of lying about his career goals.

“The way he’s saying, ‘I’m gonna end up getting in the cage.’ You’re not, lad. You’re not. Stop lying,” he blasted. “If you wanna have an MMA fight, I’ll fight you in my ma’s garden tomorrow. You know what I mean?”

This isn’t the first time Paddy has challenged Jake Paul, either. Back in September 2021, the Englishman called Paul a “sausage” and claimed he would “punch his face in.”

Whether or not the two end up facing off remains to be seen, but a potential bout between Pimblett and Paul could be the fresh fight fans want after Jake’s rematch with Tyron Woodley sold considerably less than the two’s first encounter.