Jake Paul knocks out Houston Rockets mascot in “fight” at NBA game

YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul struck a mascot during an NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets.

Jake Paul is one of the most infamous YouTubers in the game, amassing over 20 million subscribers on the platform, with an added 19.2 million fans on Instagram.

The former Team 10 founder has also picked up a liking to professional boxing, as he currently boasts an undefeated 5-0 record with more fights on the horizon.

On April 3, 2022, Paul could be seen attending the NBA game, seated courtside for the event before being confronted by Houston Rockets mascot ‘Clutch’ and knocking him out.

Jake Paul “knocks out” Houston Rockets mascot

In a Twitter video uploaded on April 3, 2022, the NBA mascot approached Paul with a pair of oversized boxing gloves, poking fun at the 25-year-old’s profession.

According to the video, Paul wasn’t too amused as he then landed a right hook on the bear mascot, knocking him out cold on the court in what was a fun bit of added entertainment for fans in attendance.

Jake Paul out here knocking out Clutch 😭 pic.twitter.com/PP36kOVBk2 — Wicked Coy 🚀 (@WickedCoy) April 4, 2022

Gasps from the crowd could be heard after the younger of the two Paul brothers struck the mascot.

Paul stayed at the game as the Rockets’ lost 139-132 to the Timberwolves, just one day after his older brother Logan made a hugely successful appearance at WrestleMania 38.

Fans are now reacting to the KO with mixed reactions on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

“Jake should be DQ, he wasn’t wearing gloves, clearly he had an unethical advantage,” one fan said jokingly.

“Bro this video is obviously staged it’s a f**king mascot,” another fan said.

“Clutch has to be the most disrespected mascot in sports,” stated another.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul simply uploaded his own video of the confrontation to Instagram with the caption “Will Smith’d em,” referencing the Oscar-winner’s viral moment from the end March.