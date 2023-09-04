Logan Paul explains why Conor McGregor’s “drug problems” have “disappointed” him

Logan Paul has revealed why Conor McGregor’s “drug problems” have “disappointed” him as a UFC superstar.

Over the years, Featherweight and Lightweight UFC Champion Conor McGregor has eyed up a fight with some of the biggest influencers in the online world. Not only has the ‘Notorious’ MMA fighter taken issue with the likes of KSI, but he’s struck up a beef with both Paul brothers, too.

After their first bout all the way back in 2018, the younger Paul brother even claimed that it would be “cool” for either he or Logan to fight Conor McGregor one day.

More recently, the Irishman’s feud with Jake heated up massively, with ‘The Problem Child’ slamming him as a “drunken fool” and a “salty drug addict.”

Logan has recently opened up conversations with McGregor too, offering to put $1 million on the line for him to beat Dillon Danis on October 14.

Logan Paul explains why Conor McGregor has “disappointed” him

During an August 28 episode of the FLAGRANT podcast with Andrew Schulz, Logan explained why he’s no longer a fan of McGregor like he used to be. When asked if he’s heard back from the UFC star on his bet proposal, the Prime co-founder went off on a tangent.

“This motherf**ker disappoints me,” he said. “Because I grew up really liking Conor McGregor. He’s so entertaining, he’s so good. When he fought Floyd come on that was like the most exciting sports event ever. I was pumped for it.

“And now that we’re kind of, you know in some weird roundabout way crossing paths, and he’s training Dillon and Dillon is the guy I’m fighting, and I have an opportunity to open a dialogue with him, he’s kind of just disappointed me as a superstar.”

(Timestamp at 26:45)

Logan elaborated, explaining exactly why McGregor has begun to bother him. “Just because of his drug problems, the way he doesn’t commit to anything,” he said. “The way he doesn’t back up anything he says. The way he’s all bark no bite.”

He added: “These things bother me. I get why he’s friends with Dillon bro. They’re both bad people. They’re scumbags. The word Jake used to describe Dillon is evil and I said you know what that’s actually true.”

With Logan expected to touch gloves with Danis on October 14, it’s possible we may see the Irish MMA fighter in his corner on fight night.