Logan Paul challenges Conor McGregor to $1M bet on Dillon Danis fight

YouTube star Logan Paul has issued a $1M bet toward Conor McGregor, claiming he’ll defeat Dillon Danis during their highly-anticipated boxing match on October 14.

Logan Paul is finally slated to face off against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis in the upcoming PRIME influencer-boxing event taking place on October 14.

Danis has had beef with the Paul brothers for years now, with the trio going back and forth in spats on social media and the possibility of a fight hanging in the air at all times.

Now, it looks like this feud will finally be squashed, with Logan Paul set to take on Danis on the PRIME card later this year… and it could be a seriously profitable venture for ‘The Maverick,’ should he come out on top.

Logan Paul challenges Conor McGregor to $1M bet

In an interview with Matchroom Boxing, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor claimed that he would be training Danis for his upcoming bout, saying he “guarantees” a win for the MMA star.

However, Logan Paul isn’t so sure. In fact, he’s so confident in his chances against Danis that he asked McGregor to pony up $1 million for a bet that he’ll defeat Danis in their boxing match.

“If you’re so confident in your boy, I got a bet for you,” Paul said in a video posted to X on August 14. “I’d bet Dillon, but he’s a broke b*tch.”

“I got a million dollars that says I beat your boy on October 14. Come on, bro. I know you’re caked up. Let’s see how confident you are. Imagine all the c*ke you can buy, you f*ckin’ drug addict. Two dummies, one night, October 14. I’m f*ckin’ you both up.”

It’s clear that Logan is here for Danis’ head in his first boxing match since his exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021. Since then, he’s been focused on the WWE — but his boxing skills aren’t going unpolished.

For more information on how to tune into Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, check out our PRIME Card hub right here on Dexerto.