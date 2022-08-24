Lizzo teases potential collab with JiDion during highly anticipated Instagram Live stream

YouTube star JiDion finally got Lizzo’s attention and paired up with the ‘Juice’ singer for an Instagram Live stream where the two teased a possible collab together in the future.

If there’s one thing to know about JiDion, it’s that the YouTuber really, really likes Lizzo.

The influencer has been open about his admiration for the famous singer and flautist in his content, and has attempted to get her attention multiple times — even roping in his fans for help, who stormed Lizzo’s past Instagram Live streams to ask for a collab.

Now, the moment of truth has finally come and Lizzo admitted that she actually took a shine to JiDion during their internet-shattering dual broadcast, which has fans convinced that a collaboration between these two stars is coming in the future.

Lizzo explains why she “dodged” JiDion

After breaking the ice, Lizzo finally revealed why she’d “dodged” JiDion for so long, explaining that technical difficulties and over-attention from the YouTuber’s fans had initially caused her to bow out.

“The first time people asked me to bring you in the thing, I tried, but the s**t wasn’t working, so it didn’t happen,” she began. “And every time after that, everybody was harassing my Lives and giving me anxiety and I had to drop out, ’cause I don’t like that many people looking at me.”

Clearly pleased as punch at finally connecting with Lizzo, JiDion then regaled her with a song he’d written just for her back in January called ‘Thick Chicks’ — and she was actually impressed.

Lizzo teases possible collab with JiDion

That’s not all; as their stream was about to end, JiDion urged the singer to do a collab with him, and it looks like she’s down for the possibility.

“I’ma very much think about this, because you are very kind, and you were very sweet,” she said. “And you didn’t cuss me out or do no troll s**t or do no clouty s**t. You were very, very chill.”

This marks a huge step for JiDion after the YouTuber officially signed to Logan Paul and KSI’s PRIME Squad this summer.

Who knows — maybe Lizzo could be the next guest on IMPAULSIVE?