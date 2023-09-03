JiDion confronts EDP445 in public years after “cupcake incident”

It’s been over two years since EDP445 was caught up in controversy due to a sting operation set up by other YouTubers, one meant to catch him in the act of being predatory toward minors. Now, JiDion has finally met him in public and confronted the now-banned YouTuber.

EDP445 was a massive YouTuber at one point, one who had over 2 million subscribers and managed to find success on the platform by posting videos that showcased his explosive personality and crude sense of humor.

However, that all came crashing down after a group of YouTubers calling themselves the Predator Poachers allegedly caught him in the act of trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl. His excuse was that he was just going out to buy a cupcake, thus this event being well-known as the “cupcake incident”.

Now, more than two years later, JiDion has finally tracked EDP445 down and confronted him about those events, with the full video on the topic promising to shed light on his activities since he was banned from YouTube.

JiDion finds and confronts EDP445

EDP445 hasn’t dropped completely off the face of the internet since he was banned from YouTube. He’s tried to build a new following on other platforms since but has been banned from many of them as a result of the backlash against him.

However, he still walks free. No legal action has been taken against the YouTuber, and nothing has been proven in a court of law that points to him being predatory toward children.

Regardless, the original sting operation is evidence enough for many and people have been trying to track him down to publicly confront him for years. And, though it took a while, JiDion finally managed to find him.

When asked about the events that transpired two years ago, EDP responded “Kiss my ***” and turned toward JiDion, who didn’t have any words of sympathy for him.

JiDion also went live for a little over a minute to brag about catching EDP and finally getting an interview from him, directly calling out those who didn’t think he’d be able to track the former YouTuber down.

JiDion has yet to release the full video giving more detail about the situation and circumstances in which he found EDP.