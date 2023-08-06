TikToker claims boyfriend of 10 years left her for Lizzo in viral video

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming that her boyfriend of 10 years, comedian Mike Wright, left her for pop singer Lizzo.

In a video with 3.7 million views, Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown alleged that her ex-boyfriend of 10 years, Myke Wright, started seeing Lizzo while still dating her. According to the TikToker, the pair had exchanged texts and images between them that she “will never be able to not see” in her head.

“It was really hard for my mental health,” Brooklyn said in the five-minute clip. “I went through a really difficult period of time trying to be OK with this.”

She went on to claim that Lizzo “wasn’t very nice” to her after initially meeting her ex through a show the two were co-hosting. The content creator also stated that after the way she allegedly treated her, the recent harassment allegations made against the singer felt like “vindication.”

“I eventually find out that she and my boyfriend have something going on and that was that. I left the relationship,” Brooklyn continued in her video. “It was heartbreaking. I was with him for 10 years. When he finally got a big break, he left me for Lizzo.”

The TikToker explained that at the time she didn’t want to speak up because she thought it’d make her sound like a “whiny little baby” due to Lizzo’s public persona.

However, Brooklyn said she feels comfortable talking about her experience with the pop star now, as she believes that “people will hear what I’m saying.”

Earlier this week, the ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker released a statement denying the recent allegations of weight-shaming, calling the accusations “too outrageous” and “as unbelievable as they sound.”

Under her video, Brooklyn received an overwhelming amount of support from TikTok users, with one commenting: “You deserved a lot better, sis I’m happy you feel vindicated.” Another agreed, adding: “I’m sorry that dude wasted your time, and your feelings towards Lizzo are valid.”

