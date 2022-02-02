Twitch streamer LilyPichu lands anime voice acting role in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Popular Twitch streamer Lily “LilyPichu” Ki is voicing a character in the popular anime Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

Following on from her successful casting as Genshin Impact’s pint-sized ninja, Sayu, LilyPichu has announced yet another role. This time the popular Twitch streamer and voice actor will be playing a character in the rom-com anime, Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

The show was well-received amongst anime fans when it aired last year in Japan, with many enjoying the comedic encounters between the show’s two main protagonists. However, the English cast aims to recapture all the show’s shenanigans with its dubbing.

LilyPichu recently announced that she would be voicing Yoshi – one of the anime’s supporting cast members. Yoshi is known for her mischievous behavior and enjoys ruthlessly teasing the main protagonist, Hachiouji Naoto.

LilyPichu reveals role in Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

LilyPichu isn’t exactly new to the world of voice acting. In fact, the talented streamer has appeared across anime, video games, and music videos. From Genshin Impact’s Sayu to roles in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You.

However, the streamer recently surprised her fans when she announced her casting as Yoshi – a character from the popular anime Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro. “It makes me so ridiculously happy to hear myself in an anime,” explained Lily.

it makes me so ridiculously happy to hear myself in an anime 😭 https://t.co/1QVCKoZuBP — lilee (@lileepeechew) February 2, 2022

The streamer will be joining the likes of Erik Kimerer, Brittany Cox, Kimberley Anne Campbell, amongst other talented voice actors. The anime is known for its over-the-top scenarios and lewd humor, something that Lily was keen to point out.

“Ok guys, it’s not what it looks like. It’s a rom-com, I swear,” replied the streamer after a clip from the show was posted on Twitter. If you’re interested in hearing Lily’s dubbing off Yoshi, then you can watch Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro over on Crunchyroll.