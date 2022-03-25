How to watch Pros vs Noobs Valorant Showmatch ft. Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, more

Twitch star Disguised Toast is hosting a Valorant event pitting five streamers against two Radiant players featuring popular names like Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and more.

Disguised Toast has been hosting more and more creative competitive events on his Twitch channel.

On March 19, he hosted an Elden Ring Boss Race with a ton of star streamers like Ludwig, pitting their boss-killing skills against each other.

Now, he’s hosting a two versus five Valorant event with some friendly faces and top-level players.

How to watch Pros vs Noobs Valorant Showmatch

This Valorant Showmatch event will be broadcasted from Disguised Toast’s Twitch channel on March 26 at 4 pm PST, 7 pm EST, 11 pm GMT.

The “Noobs” confirmed for the event are Valkyrae, Kkatamina, Kydae, Toast, and Sykkuno.

However, the two “Pros” for the showmatch will be revealed once the event starts, building intrigue for the competition.

All the Noobs playing in tomorrow’s 2v5 showmatch! Starts at 4PM PST! The 2 Pros will be revealed at the actual event! pic.twitter.com/j4ZsqHOmmk — Toast (@DisguisedToast) March 25, 2022

Pros vs Noobs Valorant Showmatch format

The event will be a much like a normal game of Valorant, with the exception of the teams being unbalanced in a 2-v-5 format. Five average-level streamers will match up against two Radiant-level opponents to see which can come out on top.

While many in the comments believe one of the Radiant players will be TenZ, a Valorant-pro for Sentinels, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Keep your eyes peeled on Toast’s channel at the times listed to find out who the two mystery guests will be and check back here for updates.