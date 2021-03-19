How to watch Lil Nas X on AustinShow's Love or Host on Twitch - Dexerto

AustinShow is leveling up his hit Twitch show “Love or Host” with some big star power, bringing on rapper-extraordinaire Lil Nas X for a bit of dating action.

AustinShow, previously known as RajjPatel, has turned into a Twitch celebrity off the back of his hilarious podcasts and shows.

His most popular, Love or Host, puts one streamer in a “The Bachelor”-esque situation, except it’s entirely controlled by Twitch chat. It’s a speed dating show featuring Twitch stars, and has been the source of many memes in the past.

Now though, Love or Host is getting its biggest contestant yet with Lil Nas X.

AustinShow announced the star rapper’s appearance on March 18 to much fanfare. Here’s what you can expect when it goes live on March 28.

How to watch Lil Nas X on AustinShow’s Love or Host

As we just mentioned, Lil Nas X will be appearing on Love or Host on March 28. The stream will go live at 1pm PT / 4pm ET.

The Love or Host appearance is perfectly timed around Lil Nas X’s newest release, Montero (Call Me by Your Name). The rapper’s new single is dropping on March 26 after initially being teased at the Super Bowl.

You can catch the stream live on AustinShow’s Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.

Who will be on Love or Host with Lil Nas X?

While a list of contestants haven’t been decided yet, there’s no doubt this will be one of AustinShow’s most popular streams.

Applications are open, and you can bet there will be thousands of forms to wade through.

We will update this piece as more information arises.