100 Thieves sign Love or Host's AustinShow as content creator - Dexerto

100 Thieves have officially announced the latest addition to their streamer portfolio: content creator and Twitch’s “Love or Host” founder, AustinShow, formerly known as RajjPatel.

100 Thieves are known for being more than an esports organization, as Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag’s brand has become one of the most renowned lifestyle, content and esport houses in the gaming industry. As such, with vlogs and interpersonal content galore, it is no surprise that the team eyed Austin as a potential signee.

With a YouTube video and tweet announcement, 100T officialized what has apparently been in the works for a long time now. Like the addition of viral TikTok content creator, Neekolul, the Austin announcement came with an elaborate, narrative-driven video involving some of 100T’s most notable figures.

In a YouTube video about drama between Nadeshot, Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and BrookeAB, Austin used his relationship experience in the platonic realm — navigating a hostile 100T environment and earning a place in the organization.

While few are falling for 100T’s drama shenanigans, the faux reality TV show does prove one thing: Austin fits right in. Unbothered by Nadeshot’s toxic maneuverings, the Twitch content host smoothed things over, got the gang into a game of UNO and made himself an essential part of their future.

This becomes the latest stop for Austin, whose road to fame has been tumultuous and entertaining on its own. With over 400,000 Twitter followers and over 1.2 million on Twitch, the streamer and personality has built up a far-reaching audience thanks to his comfort navigating big personalities and frisky situations.

Welcome @AustinOnTwitter to 100 Thieves! Austin hosts one of the most successful shows on Twitch, Love or Host. His personality and ability to entertain has been proven time & time again. We're so excited to have him and can't wait to create more content together! #100T pic.twitter.com/hv1zzt9rDT — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) March 11, 2021

In their announcement tweet, 100T mentioned Austin’s history with “Love or Host” specifically. The show, which used to be called “the Rajjchelor” when Austin went by his early “Rajj Patel” moniker (which dates back to Runescape), is essentially The Bachelor for Twitch streamers.

As Austin has made himself and his content more palatable over the years, the 100T signing is a big deal. The Thieves reach millions of fans with their content and this partnership gives Austin a chance to continue making content under a wider umbrella with a team known for in-house collaborations.