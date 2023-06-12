Late-night burger joint brawl goes viral as entire restaurant starts fighting

A late-night smackdown at a Whataburger is going viral after everyone in the building started throwing fists following a brutal sucker punch.

We have seen dozens of fast food fisticuffs over the years, regardless of the chain. From McDonald’s melees to Waffle House wars and Burger King beatdowns, there’s no shortage of altercations.

With so many fights, it’s rare when one really stands out, but do we ever have a supersized scrap for you today. In a video making rounds on social media, an entire restaurant went to war in a spectacular battle royale with cheese.

Unlike most videos, this one even seemed to capture what sparked the whole brouhaha when one man hit another guy in the back of the head, resulting in all hell breaking loose.

Restaurant brawl goes viral with everyone inside fighting

Immediately after the first punch was thrown, a ripped shirtless guy started fighting two dudes at once and soon found himself battling three people – that was, until reinforcements arrived.

In a moment, that confrontation exploded into a huge frantic fight with those not throwing fists at least filming or cheering the combatants on. At one point, the shirtless guy even got taken to Suplex City when another man hit him with a Brock Lesnar-style WWE German Suplex.

As the battle raged on, another brute picked up his smaller opponent and placed him on a table, only for an even bigger guy to enter the rumble and smash him with a series of body shots.

Eventually, the ruckus spilled out into the streets and the video comes to an end. It’s not clear if there were any arrests or what prior beef the groups had with one another, but this will definitely be one restaurant fight video that is difficult to top.

Since being posted on June 7, the video has been viewed over 300,000 times with some users praising the outrageous German Suplex in the middle of the scrap.