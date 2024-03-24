F1 fans convinced over outrageous Carlos Sainz theory after Australian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz’s cheeky suggestion that every driver should have their appendix removed following his Australian Grand Prix victory has led to F1 fans getting behind the Ferrari star’s outrageous idea.

Sainz claimed victory for the Scuderia in Melbourne after Max Verstappen retired from the race on the third lap due to issues with his right-rear brake.

It was the first grand prix back for the Spaniard since he underwent an operation to remove his appendix just 16 days ago.

Speaking after the race, Sainz playfully said: “I would recommend all of the drivers to take [their appendix] out this winter!”

Yet it did not take long for the 29-year-old’s comment to generate traction on social media as F1 fans rallied behind the idea that it was the appendix that was getting in his way.

“Turns out that that appendix was what was holding him back,” one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), while another said: “Everybody on the F1 grid is considering having their appendix taken out now.”

Some even joked about taking inspiration for their own life, as a third wrote: “So what I’m hearing is that I should ditch my appendix and things will start working out for me?”

Sainz was joined on the podium by teammates past and present as Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Lando Norris rounded off the top three.

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, meanwhile, both failed to finish the race. Hamilton retired the car due to an engine issue while Russell crashed out on the last lap as he looked to overtake Fernando Alonso.