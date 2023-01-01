Kim Kardashian warned by PETA after video shows her dogs seemingly living in garage

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

Kim Kardashian has been issued a warning by PETA after a now-deleted TikTok showed her dogs seemingly living in her garage.

Animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) spoke with Page Six after a controversial video of Kim’s dogs went viral.

In the viral TikTok clip, which was shared on Kim and North West’s joint account, it appeared as if her two Pomeranians lived in the garage of her family mansion.

However, after fans questioned whether this was how the dogs, Sushi and Sake, were treated at the reality star’s home, it quickly got deleted.

Article continues after ad

Lisa Lange, senior vice president at the animal rights charity, has since spoken out over the clip, stating that dogs “deserve to feel safe, loved and live inside the house.”

She told Page Six: “Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage.”

“What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings. They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After the deleted video got reposted by TikTok user NeedTheDeets, many viewers took to the comments to share their frustrations with the clip.

Article continues after ad

“They’re not being mistreated, but you’d think someone in a mansion would have a dog room inside the mansion and not the garage,” one commented.

“She’s literally a billionaire and keeps her dogs in the garage. Wtf,” another added.

Others rushed to defend the ‘SKIMS’ founder.

“Y’all know her garage is heated to the fullest. I see nothing wrong with this at all,” one user insisted. “I’m sure that garage is heated, they’re fine,” another wrote.

At the time of writing, Kim has not yet addressed the video.