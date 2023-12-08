Taylor Swift’s Person of the Year cover inspires new TikTok cat trend

After Taylor Swift was named People Magazine’s Person of the Year, several cat owners around the world have tried to recreate her cover pose with her cat, making it a new TikTok trend.

On December 6, People Magazine announced that Taylor Swift had been named the Person of the Year in their annual issue for 2023. The title is awarded to the person or the group of people the editors of People Magazine claim has done the most to influence the events of the year, whether is to be for better or for worse.

As per tradition, People Magazine made Taylor the cover of the magazine when she was announced as Person of the Year. In the photo, the singer is seen standing in a black, skin-fitting leotard and tights. But what drew the most attention though was the fact she was wearing her cat Benjamin as a scarf around her neck as he stared into the camera.

TikToker otismcgmcg saw the cover and immediately wanted to recreate it in a video, which has now gone viral with over 1.5 million views in one day.

In the video, Alex is seen trying to recreate the pose with their six cats and goes on to rank each of their performances.

In the end, only their ragdoll Toast ranked well with a score of 7/10. As ragdolls are known for being a relaxed breed, viewers were not surprised that Toast ranked the best.

One person commented: “As someone who used to have a ragdoll that’s probably the reason [Taylor] brought Benji because ragdolls are much more flexible.”

A second person said: “My question would be was the photo shoot with Benjamin chaotic as hell or, does she wear him like this regularly so he was just like ok whatever woman.”

Some people have also expressed their skepticism about the People magazine cover, arguing that Benjamin was “photoshopped” into the photo.

Alex’s video has inspired several other cat owners around the world to attempt the challenge to see if their cats are as relaxed or flexible as Benjamin.

TikToker _hannamichelle13 was one of the many cat owners who filmed and uploaded her and her cat’s attempt on TikTok, proving that the challenge is a lot harder than one might anticipate.

Among her fans, Taylor Swift is a known cat-lover and has three cats in total – one ragdoll called Benjamin and two Scottish folds called Meredith and Olivia, who has an estimated net worth of $97 million.