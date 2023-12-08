What is the AI Time Travel filter on TikTok and is it accurate?

A new viral filter on TikTok supposedly offers users an accurate depiction of aging… and not everyone is happy with their result.

A new trend has taken over TikTok, this time seeing users utilize a viral filter that predicts how you might age over various decades.

This isn’t the first aging filter to grab users’ attention, with the “cool old” filter and the platform’s hyper-realistic “aged” filter both previous hits on the platform.

Article continues after ad

With this latest addition to the mix, users can watch AI predict how they may potentially age throughout various stages of their lives using the “Time Travel” filter.

Article continues after ad

For those not happy with their results, however, we may have some bad news. According to numerous experts on the platform, this latest filter offers an accurate prediction of what users can expect when growing old.

Dr. Keon Parsa, a Facial Plastics Fellow and the “king of botox”, tried the filter for himself before stating, “The aging filter that came out earlier this year was accurate, but this new filter is even more spot on.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dermatologist Dr. Toral Vaidya also praised the filter’s accuracy, claiming she was “shocked” by the results. However, she did note that lighting and angles “make a big difference.”

Article continues after ad

“This is definitely not meant to discourage!” Vaidya wrote in response to a disheartened viewer. “More so to give some insight on age-related changes like dark spots, volume loss, and wrinkles.”

To try the “Time Travel” filter for yourself, complete the following steps:

Open the TikTok app. Tap the search field and type “time travel filter”. Find the correct filter — the icon shows a woman with one-half of her face aged. Tap “Use this effect.” You can then either select a specific year to see how you will age, or tap “auto mode” for a cycle showcasing the aging process.

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.