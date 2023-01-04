North West pulls hilarious prank on sister Chicago using viral TikTok filter

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West went viral on TikTok, after sharing a prank she pulled on her sister Chicago using a bizarre filter.

In a 60-second clip posted to North and Kim’s joint account, the social media star decided to trick 4-year-old Chicago using a hilarious face-altering filter.

“Okay Chi, I’m gonna cover your face and you’re just gonna go like this okay?” North told her sister, as she instructed her to dance.

When Chicago appeared into the shot, North covered the little one’s eyes using her hands and quickly moved them around on her face.

As soon as she pulled her hands away, Chicago’s left eye appeared lower on her face due to the filter. “Chi, what’s wrong with your face?!” North asked her sister, as the youngster looked confused.

“You did that!” the 4-year-old replied, as she inspected her new face using the mobile phone.

Continuing the prank, North then said: “Oh my God Chi, go look in the mirror!”

Chicago was confused because her face looked completely fine in the mirror, but her elder sister insisted that the mirror was “broken.”

“Look at you, look at you! The mirror’s broken, Chi!” she said, before telling her to give it a rub to “try and fix it.” She then lied: “Oh my gosh Chi, you’re gonna be stuck like that!”

As Chicago fell for the prank and rubbed her face, the filter was removed, and she then said: “Okay, it’s back together!”

The TikTok went viral with 3.7 million views, and while comments are disabled, it’s clear that fans loved the stunt as it’s garnered half a million likes.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the 9-year-old has pulled a prank on a family member. Last month, North pranked her mom Kim using TikTok’s ‘fake eyebrows’ filter.