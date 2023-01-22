Kylie Jenner shares first look at son and finally reveals his name

Kylie Jenner shared photos of her son for the first time, and finally revealed his name after deciding that Wolf “just wasn’t for him.”

The ‘Kardashians’ star welcomed her second child, a boy, with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February 2022. Initially, the couple announced that their baby was called Wolf Webster, but on 21 March, Kylie said that they had changed his name.

Since then, many fans were speculating for months on what the new name could be, with one TikToker going viral for believing she uncovered it.

The new name remained a mystery until January 21, when the makeup mogul shared her son’s name and photos of him for the first time.

Kylie posted a carousel of four photos on Instagram, showcasing the little one’s face publicly. Two of them showed her child on his own, while the other two showed the pair cuddling.

Revealing his name, she captioned the post: “AIRE” followed by a heart emoji.

The revelation was well-received by her family members, who celebrated the moment in the comments.

“I love you Aire Webster,” momager Kris Jenner wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“The king!!! Young king!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian excitedly commented, along with crown and heart emojis.

Fans also went wild for the post, with one person commenting: “SLAYYY we finally know his name and face.”

“He’s so cute and his name fits him well,” another one wrote.

Others, however, felt indifferent about the baby’s new name.

“His name doesn’t translate well in Arabic,” one user shared.

“Your son’s name means ‘my [eggplant emoji]’ in Arabic, but he cute though. Look up meanings first before you name your kids,” another said.

“Celebrities do the most to try to be so different. Like his name is AIR?” a third added

Aire is the second child of Kylie and Travis Scott, who also share four-year-old Stormi. As of January 2023, the couple are reportedly “on a break” from their romance.