Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi goes viral on TikTok with adorable video

Kylie Jenner’s four-year-old daughter Stormi has gone viral in a new TikTok video, gaining over 20 million views in less than a day.

Jenner attended Travis Scott’s sold-out show in London last night, joined by her daughter Stormi.

In a viral video shared by Kylie, the pair can be seen sitting with the crowd, enjoying the concert with 20,000 other people.

The wholesome 23-second clip shows an excited Stormi, wearing a huge pair of headphones while cheering for her dad. Travis can be heard asking her if she’s “ready”, to which the four-year-old responds “yeah.” She’s later shown jumping up and down while Travis performs one of his hits.

While Kylie’s videos always rack up millions of views, this one’s amassed a whopping 20 million in less than 24 hours, making it one of her fastest videos to go viral in less than a day.

Fans and viewers react to viral Stormi video

The adorable clip, trending on TikTok, has intrigued a lot of fans and viewers.

“Kylie is such a queen, and Stormi is so adorbs” one fan commented. “Stormi is gonna vibe so much when she’s older” another fan wrote.

“Nothing better than watching your dad kill something they love” someone else quipped.

However, some were more concerned about Travis Scott being allowed to perform, after the Astroworld disaster in November 2021. A number of people were killed in a crowd surge during the event, held in NRG Park in Houston, Texas.

“The fact that he can perform still is kinda wild and everyone is oblivious,” one viewer wrote.

Another user agreed, adding “How is this man even allowed to perform live still after what happened.”

The concert in London marked the first time that rapper Travis performs in an arena, since the tragic event of Astroworld, where people died during his performance. He continued to sing during the crowd surge until he was made aware of what had happened.

Travis faced a lot of backlash for how he handled the situation and judging by the several comments under Kylie’s video, many have not forgiven the rapper just yet.