Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially a couple and Twitter is freaking out

After weeks of rumors and speculation, it has been revealed that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially a couple, with the internet going crazy at the confirmation as well as creating new memes in response to the news.

ET has reported that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are officially a couple, with the outlet detailing how their source has revealed that the two are keeping things casual for now but are both happy with each other.

“They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” ET said. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

And while there were rumors and speculation that the two would make their relationship public during Coachella 2023, ET revealed that Kylie chose against the public announcement at the music event.

“Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

As well as this, ET confirmed that the two met through Kylie’s sister Kendall and that Chalamet’s friendship with Kendall has made bringing him into her life a smoother process.

“Timothée is also friends with Kendall so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.”

Twitter goes crazy after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are confirmed to be a couple

As one can expect, the internet has gone crazy over the confirmation that these two juggernaut celebrities are dating. All across Twitter, users have been posting memes of the couple as well as sharing their thoughts on whether or not they think the two are a good fit.

One Twitter user wrote, “Finding out Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating was shocking sure but finding out Kylie Jenner is two years younger than Timothée Chalamet was wow.”

Another added, “The kar-jenners really are collecting skinny white boys like Pokémon.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.