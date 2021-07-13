KSI teases Logan Paul boxing collab for ‘All Over The Place’ digital concert

The infamous rivalry between YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul has become an iconic moment in internet history — and fans may get to see it take yet another step in KSI’s upcoming digital event.

While KSI vs Joe Weller effectively sparked the current influencer boxing trend, it was KSI vs Logan Paul that shot it into the spotlight. Since then, a slew of content creators have taken their grudges to the boxing ring, and we have Logan and KSI’s rivalry to thank for it.

While the two officially settled their beef in their November 2019 rematch — where KSI ultimately emerged the victor of a split-decision ruling — it looks like fans might see these two face off in the ring again over a year later.

Advertisement

It was rumored that KSI and Paul were collaborating for a secret project after Logan was spotted hanging with his mates in London (sparking controversy over UK travel laws, in the process).

However, nothing had been shown just yet — until July 13, when KSI shared a photo of himself and Logan throwing down in the ring, along with a link to his upcoming digital concert / live event.

The event takes place on July 17, and will feature performances by KSI with songs taken from his new album, All Over the Place.

The official event website describes it as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience featuring first ever performances of tracks from All Over the Place, a retelling of the story of KSI, past, present and future with special guests and key characters throughout his journey and more.”

Advertisement

Thus far, the entire thing is shrouded in mystery, leaving fans wondering if they’re getting a KSI vs Logan Paul Part 3 — but considering the event “retells” events from the British YouTuber’s lifetime, it could also merely be a look back on his boxing career, thus far.

Considering the proposed collaboration between Paul and KSI, though, there could very well be more on the way from these two stars… but it looks like fans will have to wait until July 17 to see for themselves.