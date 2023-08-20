KSI says there’s “no point” in Jake Paul fight after he’s finished with Tommy Fury

YouTube star KSI has claimed a fight with his rival Jake Paul will make no sense once he’s done with Tommy Fury.

While fans have long wanted him to step in the ring with Jake Paul — a fight that has been over five years in the making — KSI has set his eyes on a different opponent, aiming to do what his rival couldn’t and KO Tommy Fury.

Following months of back-and-forth negotiations, KSI and Tommy are finally set to go blow for blow on October 14 in the AO Arena in Manchester, UK. However, despite the demand for the clash, the YouTube star claims a Jake Paul fight won’t make any sense once he’s done with Fury.

KSI claims there’s “no point” in Jake Paul bout after Fury

Talking with sports physio specialist Harvey Ubhi, KSI touched on why he even made a return to boxing in the first place — where after almost three years out of the ring he came back with a spectacular two fights in one night.

The Prime co-founder claimed he only returned to inevitably touch gloves with Jake Paul but feels like he’s already surpassed that goal now. The YouTuber further explained that once he’s done with Fury, there will be no point in facing ‘The Problem Child’.

“As of right now I don’t feel like I need to fight Jake,” he said. “Before it used to be that I came back to fight Jake. Jake is the only reason I came back. But, I feel like I’ve surpassed that now especially after I beat Tommy. At that point, I don’t need to prove to people that I can beat Jake.”

He added: “The way I am looking to beat Tommy, man, people will then look at me and Jake and go there’s no point for that fight, we know how it’s going to go, JJ is going to win.”

(Timestamp at 4:22)

Instead of boxing his long-time rival, KSI is eyeing up a bout with the ‘notorious’ Conor McGregor, who was the first fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously.

However, there’s a chance that Fury will be the last time KSI fights inside the boxing ring.