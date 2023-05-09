KSI promises limited edition Prime bottles if Arsenal wins Premier League

KSI has promised to release limited edition Prime Hydration bottles if Arsenal wins this season of the Premier League.

KSI makes it no secret that he is a lifelong supporter of The Gunners. From his early FIFA days, constantly donning the Arsenal jersey in his Ultimate Team videos, to regularly making content about Arsenal, he’s an avid fan. He even went on a famous rant about the team when they lost to Burnley.

Thus, it was a match made in heaven when Prime, the drink company he started with Logan Paul, signed a partnership deal with The Gunners in July 2022.

Now, with this season of the Premier League slowly coming to an end, KSI has promised to release limited edition Prime bottles if Arsenal wins it all.

“If Arsenal manage to win the Premier League this season, Prime will release these limited bottles” he shared on May 8 with a picture of the new designs. The bottle seems to be the Tropical Punch flavor with the Arsenal logo on it. However, the exact flavor is yet to be confirmed so do take that with a grain of salt.

Naturally, since the Premier League has quite the competitive fanbase, various supporters of other clubs joked that the bottle won’t be seeing the light of day.

“So you won’t be releasing the bottle is what you’re saying,” one commenter wrote. “Guess we’re never seeing this bottle then,” another joked.

However, Arsenal is second on the Premier League table at the time of writing, just one point away from Manchester City in first place. And if Arsenal does win this season of the Premier League, it would be their first time since the 2003/04 season to grab the trophy, and possibly a limited edition Prime bottle.