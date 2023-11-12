KSI crowns a winner for the London $500k Prime Bottle challenge

The $500k Prime Bottle challenge was a high-stakes affair that put half a million dollars up for grabs anyone could claim if they could figure out the code in either London or New York. And the first $500k bottle has been claimed.

To celebrate 1 billion bottles of Prime Hydration sold, co-founders Logan Paul and KSI posed a challenge to their fans: Crack the code for the golden bottle in either New York or London and take home a solid gold bottle worth $500k.

However, the twist is that either bottle would be melted down if the code wasn’t guessed in time at their pop-up shop. $500k down the drain.

And, while it seems the New York bottle is still up for grabs, the London bottle has been claimed as documented on KSI’s Instagram story.

$500k Prime Bottle in London claimed

While it isn’t like the winners are getting $500k cash upon discovering the code that unlocks the $500k Prime case, a solid chunk of gold that’s worth that much money is nothing to scoff at. And, to the right buyer, that bottle could be worth even more.

As a few young kids in London guessed the code to open the case, they were instantly $500k richer as KSI walked up to celebrate with them.

With the challenge being set for 48 hours, they’ve certainly cut it close. And, with the second bottle still at large, there’s a chance it gets melted down and that no one’s able to walk away with it.

There are some fans who believe that KSI and Logan Paul are bluffing, that they don’t plan to melt down the bottle into nothing. However, considering how much money you’d make selling a billion bottles of Prime, it seems like they’d be able to take the hit.

It remains to be seen if anyone in New York can take home the $500k prize.