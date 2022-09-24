KSI confirms Sidemen Charity Match returning in 2023

The Sidemen Charity Match 2022 boasted a roster with some of the largest creators on YouTube, and its immense success prompted KSI to tease another match coming in 2023.

It had been four years since the last Sidemen Charity Match, and the crossover sporting event returned as a huge success in 2022. With Sidemen FC winning 8-7 and fans raising over $1 million, this was easily one of the most successful charity events on YouTube.

Not only did it feature members of the beloved Sidemen group, but the Charity Match showcased the athletic abilities of other massive YouTubers. MrBeast, iShowSpeed, GeorgeNotFound, and more took to the pitch to raise money for four charities.

While it wasn’t the most pristine game of football England had ever seen, it was undoubtedly a massive hit. Peaking at around 2.6 million concurrent viewers, this event overshadowed every prior influencer boxing event.

KSI confirms Sidemen Charity Match 2023

After the crowd went wild following the end of the 93rd minute of play and the adrenaline faded, the players took to the internet to express their gratitude. One, for being a part of the match, and two, for the gracious viewers who donated over $1 million.

Leader of the Sidemen KSI took to Twitter as well stating, “What a day. I’m absolutely knackered but I’m so proud of what the social media/online community did today. So entertaining & raised so much money for charity. A historic moment. Thanks to everyone that made this event so special.”

He closed his message with a bit of a teaser stating, “Can’t wait to do it again next year 🙂“.

With that being said, it will be interesting to see what KSI and the Sidemen have in store for the 2023 Charity Match. Who will be invited to play on the pitch, and will we see Sidemen FC take home another victory?