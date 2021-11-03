KSI confirms break up with girlfriend after “single and alone” Instagram post

YouTube star KSI has officially confirmed that he and his girlfriend have parted ways, days after publishing a cryptic Instagram story claiming he was “single and alone.”

Fans have expressed their concerns for YouTuber, rapper, and boxer KSI after he took to Instagram to claim he was “single and alone.”

The simple post contained white text on a dark background and was deleted shortly after it was posted. Fans quickly caught wind of the post, though, and flocked to social media to share their concerns surrounding the music artist and his mental health.

On November 3, KSI returned to YouTube to clarify the situation, recognizing that he’d ignited somewhat of a storm online by publishing and deleting the cryptic message.

Advertisement

Why did KSI break up with his girlfriend?

That’s not all — he also confirmed that he’d broken up with his girlfriend, putting the “single and alone” message into perspective.

“Me and my girlfriend are not together anymore,” he admitted. “It just didn’t work out. It’s no one’s fault, it just didn’t work out.”

“But it’s okay,” he continued. “It happened a while ago. Drunk me decided to f**king do this, like a f**king idiot, and yeah. I don’t know. It is what it is. It’s out there in the world, and I knew the internet would go crazy.”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 0:09)

KSI clarified that he is doing well, and is surrounded by friends and family. He likewise thanked his fans for reaching out to him after his deleted post went viral within his community.

Read More: Twitch adds new category and Amouranth instantly shoots to the top

KSI has never shared the identity of his girlfriend online, although much speculation was had as to who she was; many theorized that the YouTuber was dating Anne Marie, a music artist who featured in a few of his songs, like ‘Farm Animals’ and ‘Little Bit of Fun.’

It doesn’t look like KSI is going to let slip the secret anytime soon, though, in spite of their split — but fans appear to be thankful their favorite influencer is doing well in wake of the unexpected news.