KSI claims Jake Paul’s WWE debut “ruined” Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns match

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Jake Paul’s WWE debut has been speculated about ever since his older brother Logan joined the company, and it finally happened at Crown Jewel, but it didn’t live up to the hype according to KSI.

WWE’s Crown Jewel event took place in Saudi Arabia on November 5 and was headlined by Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns.

Reigns, or ‘The Tribal Chief’ as he’s known now, has kept his family close for much of his run as 765-day run as Universal Champion, and much of the build-up to this match was focused on the fact that he’s been guarded by cousins Jimmy & Jey Uso, as well as their brother Solo Sikoa.

When that squad (The Bloodline) interrupted Logan’s attempt at claiming the company’s top belt for himself, Jake Paul came down the ramp in quite an unexpected fashion.

Jake Paul saves Logan from The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel

The Bloodline have been pivotal in keeping Roman Reigns afloat during his legendary run as the face of the company, but they’re no longer the only family attempting to leave a mark on the business.

Just when it looked like Logan was helpless at their hands, Jake’s song “It’s Everyday Bro” filled the air of Mrsool Park and ‘The Problem Child’ came rushing in to save the day.

He didn’t waste much time before getting to work and fighting off the invading Bloodline members and even delivered a KO-punch to Jey Uso along the way, Eventually, Logan made it back to his feet and helped his brother clear up the rest of the madness with a dive over the top rope onto the opposing faction.

Unfortunately for the elder Paul, as soon as he slid back into the ring he was met with Reigns’ signature ‘Superman Punch’ and ‘Spear’ combo, ultimately putting him away and ending the match.

KSI claims Jake Paul’s WWE debut “ruined” Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns match

It didn’t take long for Jake’s longtime rival KSI to chime in on the state of the match both before and after the young man’s arrival.

“Logan vs Roman Reigns has been such a good match so far,” he tweeted, but it didn’t take long for him to switch up his tune. “Jake Paul has ruined it,” he followed up just four minutes later.

While KSI and Logan have been good friends (and even business partners) for some time now, that hasn’t stopped the Sidemen leader and younger Paul from having beef.

In fact, the two are supposed to square off in the boxing ring in 2023, but with Jake’s victory over Anderson Silva and a potential WWE stint looming in front of him, we’ll have to wait and see if it ever actually happens.