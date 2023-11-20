Jake Paul is having trouble selling tickets to next boxing match at 3,000 seat venue

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is having trouble selling out tickets to his next fight against 10-1 professional boxer Andre August at a 3000-capacity venue.

Following off the back of his loss to Tommy Fury earlier in 2023, before redeeming himself by beating MMA fighter Nate Diaz by unanimous decision, Jake Paul is now gearing up for his next bout.

Set to step in the ring on December 15, ‘The Problem Child’ will be touching gloves with 10-1 professional boxer Andre August. August, 35, has only had one fight in the last four years, leaving many criticizing Jake Paul for his choice of opponent.

The YouTube star hit back noting how August has more experience in the ring and a better record than him with several wins by the way of knockout. However, Paul is still struggling to sell out his next fight.

Jake Paul struggles to sell out next fight

The bout will be taking place in Orlando, Florida in the lobby of the Caribe Royale Resort — which was mocked by KSI’s manager and Misfits Boxing President Mams Taylor.

Holding a capacity of just 3,000 people, tickets went on sale eight days ago at the time of writing. However, ‘The Problem Child’ is yet to sell out the fight.

According to MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, it appears that only half of the venue has been sold out as of yet.

It’s worth noting that the fight is still weeks away, meaning there’s still plenty of time for fans to grab tickets.

On the other hand, KSI and Logan Paul managed to sell out the entire AO Arena, the largest indoor venue in the UK in a matter of hours after tickets went live for the Prime Card.

Furthermore, the Prime Card reportedly sold 1.3 million buys, making it making it DAZN’s biggest show of the year so far.

Paul’s next fight will be free to view on DAZN. However, you’ll first need to purchase a subscription in order to watch on the night.