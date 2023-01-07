KSI blasts “clown” Dillon Danis after pulling out of Misfits 004

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

British rapper and fighter KSI has blasted Dillon Danis as a “clown” after the American withdrew from their fight at Misfits 004.

Doubt was first cast on KSI’s bout with American MMA fighter Dillon Danis at the end of December. Danis claimed the Brit’s camp was trying to introduce a controversial ‘rehydration clause’.

While KSI’s camp refuted the suggestions, Danis withdrew from the fight just over a week before it was scheduled to take place. As a result, KSI will now fight FaZe Clan’s Thomas ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira.

Now, KSI has slammed the American fighter in a January 6 YouTube video, calling him a “b*tch” and claiming “he didn’t want this smoke”.

KSI slams Dillon Danis after Misfits 004 withdrawal

The video, entitled ‘Laughing at Dillon Danis’, features the American as a clown on the thumbnail.

From its opening, KSI criticizes Danis for withdrawing, saying that if he wanted to fight him, he would have done.

“Shock, who saw this coming?” he joked. “My man signed it, signed to fight me two, three months ago and said yes I wanna go let’s go. Then what, a week, two weeks before the fight? Nah I’m scared KSI I’m scared. I don’t want the smoke. I’m out… I want this to be his legacy. Just him being an absolute idiot.”

Not holding back, KSI called Danis a “b*tch”, a “stupid pr*ck” and someone with “no legs to stand on” in terms of talking big about his fighting prowess.

The video continued in that vein, with KSI relentlessly mocking Danis for talking such a big game and not backing it up by appearing in the ring on January 14.

Danis, for his part, has not gone in-depth on his withdrawal. He has tweeted “fake news” and claimed “the truth will shock everyone”.

Regardless, there’s plenty of excitement for KSI to take on Temperrr. The FaZe star currently sits at a 2-1 record and will be hoping to chalk up his third win at the Misfits 004 event.