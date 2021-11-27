Kkatamina explains how Disguised Toast helped make her a Twitch success

Twitch star Miyoung ‘Kkatamina’ Kim said without fellow streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang’s help and encouragement, she “would’ve never started streaming.”

Kkatamina has completely taken over Twitch in just a small amount of time being active on the platform.

The 26-year-old hosted one of the most successful subathon’s in Twitch history where, by the time it ended, she had broken the record for most subscribers for a female streamer with over 71,000 subs.

Now, she shared a message of gratitude to fellow Twitch star Disguised Toast who helped her start her journey on the streaming site.

Kkatamina on Disguised Toast’s help

Miyoung was live on November 26, when she revealed just how influential Disguised Toast has been for her streaming career.

Advertisement

She said: “If it wasn’t for Toast, I probably would’ve never started streaming. When I first met him, I was some depressed and sad kid, and I was like ‘I could never stream, I could never do that.’ He gave me his laptop, and he said, ‘You’re gonna go live, buddy. and you’re just gonna do it.'”

The streaming star finished with high praise for Toast and said: “I am forever grateful.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kkatamina and Disguised Toast have collaborated often since she started being a content creator, and he was a big presence in her subathon. Toast would pop into the stream during downtime while Kkatamina was sleeping in order to keep the show rolling.

Advertisement

It’s clear Toast has always believed in Kkatamina’s talents as an entertainer, and now, he’s watching her flourish.