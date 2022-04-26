Logan Paul defends Mike Tyson after airplane fight: “I can relate to this”

Logan Paul defended Mike Tyson’s viral airplane fight on IMPAULSIVE, mentioning that he can relate to how it feels being heckled in public.

On April 21, a video began to surface that featured Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a passenger on an airplane.

Reports stated that Tyson was repeatedly antagonized by the man, with sources close to the boxer stating that the man had been severely intoxicated.

On the April 26 episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul defended the championship boxer — stating that he can relate to how it feels being heckled in public.

Logan Paul defends Mike Tyson

While talking about the situation with special guest Brendan Schaub, Logan Paul explained that he can understand Mike Tyson getting angry.

Logan explained: “I can relate to this because when you take a selfie with someone, that’s going to be the end of our interaction. Maybe if I’m interested in the conversation ill continue, but if we’re sitting next to each other on a plane and it’s clear I’m not into the conversation — stop.

“The fact that this guy was making videos and being obnoxious and then got to the point of talking s**t… well… play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

(Topic starts at 40:44 in the video)

Logan isn’t the first influencer to chime in on Mike Tyson’s viral video. In fact, brother Jake Paul defended the boxing champion just a day after the clip gained popularity.

In a tweet, Jake said: “If you’re being heckled in public like Mike Tyson was, you should legally get a hall pass to beat someone’s a**. This generation thinks they can get away with anything.”

Just a couple of days after Jake’s tweet, Joe Rogan also came out in Tyson’s defense, explaining that the guy earned it.